New Data on Dragonfly Migration

“Each spring and fall, large dragonflies called green darners fly across North America. A green darner can travel as far as 900 miles on its two-inch wings, fluttering from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. They are some of the most abundant dragonflies on the continent — but few people notice this mass migration.” Washington Post reporter Ben Guarino covers the latest discoveries about the migration of green darners, among the largest and most abundant dragonflies in North America.