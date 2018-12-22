Video Hatch: “The Midnight Mission”

“For fishing buddies Chris and Gilbert, watching their friend Kohler give up fly fishing is unbearable. To them this simply isn’t an option. To rescue him from the slippery slope of the real world Chris and Gilbert have devised an adventure they are sure will jump start Kohler’s desire to once again return to fly fishing. To help realign Kohler’s priorities they’ve decided to lean on Chris’ expertise of night fishing to introduce him to a dark world of fly fishing that he has yet to experience.” Official IF4 selection by Capture Adventure Media.