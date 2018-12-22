The Marine Fish Conservation Network has released a statement from executive director Robert C. Vandermark regarding the passage of Senate bill S. 1520, known as the “Modern Fish Act.”

Senate Passes Modern Fish Act

Statement by Network Executive Director on Senate Action on S. 1520

Arlington, VA – The Senate today passed by unanimous consent S. 1520, the “Modernizing Recreational Fishing Management Act of 2017.” Robert C. Vandermark, executive director of the Marine Fish Conservation Network, released the following statement about the passage of this Senate bill, often referred to as the “Modern Fish Act.”

“The Marine Fish Conservation Network appreciates the hard work Senators have undertaken over the last several months to remove most of the onerous provisions in S. 1520. While we would have preferred the matters addressed in this bill be part of a bipartisan and comprehensive reauthorization of the Magnuson-Stevens Act, we believe the bill passed today is an improvement from where it started. Our hope is that the 116th Congress will continue to work across the aisle to secure a prosperous future for the people, businesses and communities that rely on our marine fisheries.

“We look forward to working with the new Congress next year on comprehensive Magnuson-Stevens reauthorization that will ensure healthy oceans and productive fisheries for generations to come.”

The Marine Fish Conservation Network is a coalition of commercial and recreational fishing associations, regional and national conservation groups, aquaria, and marine science organizations committed to sustaining fish populations, healthy marine ecosystems, and robust fishing communities. For more information, visit us at www.conservefish.org or follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@marinefishcons).

