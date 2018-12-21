{"pos":"top","cat":["techniques","tippets"],"type":"article","format":"default"}

Tippets: Locating Winter Trout, DIY Indicator

December 21, 2018 By: Erin Block

  • Locating trout in winter conditions can be tricky.  With no hatches to show you rising or feeding fish, this is the time of year when being “water-literate” is key, writes Dan Zazworsky. Read more about the top five places to look for trout in cold weather, via Postfly Box.
  • Johnny Spillane writes about a DIY slinky indicator in this article via Gink & Gasoline. “Using a French slinky indicator or a slinky indicator can be a great way to hook a few more fish when they are being ultra selective or ultra spooky.”