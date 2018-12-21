Tippets: Locating Winter Trout, DIY Indicator
- Locating trout in winter conditions can be tricky. With no hatches to show you rising or feeding fish, this is the time of year when being “water-literate” is key, writes Dan Zazworsky. Read more about the top five places to look for trout in cold weather, via Postfly Box.
- Johnny Spillane writes about a DIY slinky indicator in this article via Gink & Gasoline. “Using a French slinky indicator or a slinky indicator can be a great way to hook a few more fish when they are being ultra selective or ultra spooky.”
