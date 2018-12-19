Tippets: New Pennsylvania Wild Trout Populations, Wetlands and Climate Change, Re-Stocking the Animas River
- Students from Susquehanna University have found wild trout in 43 of 88 previously un-assessed Pennsylvania streams. “Pennsylvania contains more than 86,000 miles of streams and rivers, more than all U.S. states except Alaska. Prior to 2010, Fish and Boat had no data on water quality, habitat and aquatic life on about 60 percent of those waters.” Via The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
- Research continues to show the important role wetlands play in fighting climate change. “New science shows that restoration, conservation & management could boost coastal wetlands’ ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. by 9%.” Via Cool Green Science.
- Rainbow trout were recently re-stocked in the Animas River, marking “the first significant restocking of fish in the Animas since mudslides and floods from the 416 Fire burn scar this summer caused a near complete die-off in the waterway.” Via The Denver Post.
