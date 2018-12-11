Tippets: Big Picture on Brook Trout, Making Your Only Cast Count
- In this article, Jason Tucker writes about appreciating the diversity of brook trout: “The small, delicate looking gems we are used to seeing in the United States are only representative of one form of the species,” he writes. “It is a truly remarkable adaptation that extends their range far outside of what it could normally be, but it doesn’t fully represent the species.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
- In high stakes situations on the water, sometimes you only get one cast to get things right. Chris Hunt writes about “how to make your only cast count,” in this article via Hatch Magazine.
