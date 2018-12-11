Podcast: Tom Rosenbauer Talks Winter Tailwaters and Practicing Setting the Hook
In addition to chatting with Chris Pandolfi, vocalist and banjo player for The Infamous Stringdusters, a multiple award-winning bluegrass band (including the 2018 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album, “The Laws of Gravity”), Tom talks about winter tailwaters, hook-setting and a host of other seasonal topics. Listen to the full podcast here.
←Previous Story
Podcast: Peter Stitcher on Entomology, Hatches & Getting Organized
Show Comments