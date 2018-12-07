Have Chesapeake Bay Striped Bass Stocks Reached a Tipping Point?

Tony Friedrich writes this morning about the status of striped bass in the Chesapeake Bay region, saying the time has come to stop shifting the baseline and accept that stripers are being overfished.

“It rests on our shoulders and ours alone to make sure the striped bass population recovers. It will take a herculean effort to turn the tide. But we can do it. Do we have any other choice?

Striped bass have given us all countless good memories. They have taught our children countless lessons about the ocean and how to care for it. They have helped forge friendships. They have created a mutual bond across the coast.”