December 6 Loon Live to Feature Trout Spey and Salt Patterns

This week on Loon Live the tiers are demonstrating a nifty little shrimp pattern as well as an awesome fly that can (and at times should) be fished as a nymph, but was designed to be swung through runs and riffles. As always, Loon Live is a great way to learn new techniques and materials and have your tying questions answered. Tune in to learn more on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 6 p.m. (PST).