Tippets: Earl Harper’s Fishy People, Wind Knots Q&A
- Around the world, no matter the language or cultural barrier, anglers share an instant connection. And for photographer Earl Harper, this connection causes him to train his lens “on the fishy people he encounters in fishy places with increasing frequency—whether close to Harper’s home in Seattle, Washington or in distant places like Mongolia, Kamchatka, Argentina or Thailand.” Read more and view a selection of portraits via Hatch Magazine.
- In a new Q&A video series, Brian Flechsig of Mad River Outfitters outlines how to prevent and deal with wind knots. Watch more here.
