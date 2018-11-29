Tippets: Retrieve Techniques, Convenience Key to Favorite Waters
- Ryan Ragain writes about different retrieve techniques in this article on Fly Fisherman. “The methods a fly fisher could use to twitch a fly are limited only by creativity,” he writes, “but there are four techniques I ordinarily use. Wiggling, skating, mending, and stripping all transfer motion to your fly.”
- Homewaters come out a winner in a new study from Southwick Associates. “AnglerSurvey.com recently polled anglers on what was most important to them when choosing a place to cast a line and found that nearly 60 percent of them placed proximity to home as a key factor.” Read more here.
