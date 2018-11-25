The Fly Fishing Show has announced the launch of a new website for show schedules and information. The new platform is “much more mobile device friendly, easier to navigate, and significantly faster,” says Fly Fishing Show president Ben Furimsky.

Fly Fishing Show Launches New, Easier to Read Website

SOMERSET, Pa. – Effective today, the Fly Fishing Show has launched its new information and schedule website, www.flyfishingshow.com/.

The new platform is “much more mobile device friendly, easier to navigate, and significantly faster,” according to Fly Fishing Show® president Ben Furimsky. “There is a modern, all-encompassing, updated feel. It will make everything less complicated, from ticket purchases to class registration,” he concluded.

The website now logically leads viewers through the Fly Fishing Show’s seven 2019 venues with information on each show’s programs, class availability, registration information, and updates on presentation schedules.

Contact:

The Fly Fishing Show

531 North Center Ave.

Suite 102

Somerset, PA 15501

Ben Furimsky

(814) 443-3638

info@flyfishingshow.com