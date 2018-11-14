Tippets: Big Win for Santa Clara Steelhead, Barks of Piranhas

Conservation groups claim a huge win in a legal case against United Water Conservation District after a federal court judge ruled the water agency had failed to adequately protect endangered steelhead trout in the Santa Clara River. “

A coalition of environmental groups had sued the United Water Conservation District, charging that the Vern Freeman Dam on the Santa Clara River restricts steelhead movement between the ocean, and their habitat. A judge agreed, saying the district could be doing more, and that the lack of action violated the federal Endangered Species Act.

” Via KCLU.