New Fly Fishing Books
- The Brown Trout-Atlantic Salmon Nexus: Tactics, Fly Patterns, and the Passion for Catching Salmo, Our Most Prized Gamefish by Matthew Supinski a complete historical, scientific, artistic, culinary, and practical guide to understanding and appreciating these remarkable fish. From history to tactics and techniques accompanied by more than 150 stunning photos, The Brown Trout-Atlantic Salmon Salmo Nexus is a must-have for every passionate fisherman, admirer, artist and culinary naturalist connoisseur to enjoy. Skyhorse Publishing [hardcover] (November 27, 2018).
- Wyoming Mountains & Home-waters: Family, Fly Fishing, and Conservation by Bradley Johnson explores how fly fishing and conservation converge in protecting what makes the Rocky Mountains a unique and beloved landscape. “Yellowstone grizzly bears, wilderness, wolves, and majestic trout all connect in Wyoming’s mountains.Youthful fishing adventures in remote streams combine with conservation science to tell the story of Wyoming’s incredible wildlife and ecology.” Sage Creek Press, LLC [paperback] (August 6, 2017).
