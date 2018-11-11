New Fly Fishing Books

Matthew Supinski

a complete historical, scientific, artistic, culinary, and practical guide to understanding and appreciating these remarkable fish. From history to tactics and techniques accompanied by more than 150 stunning photos, The Brown Trout-Atlantic Salmon Salmo Nexus is a must-have for every passionate fisherman, admirer, artist and culinary naturalist connoisseur to enjoy. Skyhorse Publishing [hardcover] (November 27, 2018).