Tippets: The College Angler, Location Research
- Matteo Moretti shares great advice for college anglers in this article via Postfly Box. “Aside from getting in the swing of things academically, the next important thing on your mind is fishing! Whether you’re a senior or starting your first year in college, here are some helpful tips to help get you fishing this fall season.”
- In the excitement of getting out on the water, practical logistics can often be overlooked. In this article, Kent Klewein writes from experience of why you should do things like research a boat ramp. “Taking the time to research and figure out the logistics of your adventure should always be a priority,” writes Klewein. “Let’s face it, if you can’t get on the water, you sure as heck can’t catch fish.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.