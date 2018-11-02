Tippets: Henry’s Fork Marathon, Backpacking Locales for Fly Fishing
- On the summer solstice, fly fishing guide and YETI Ambassador, Jeff Currier, takes advantage of the extended daylight and fishes the ranch of the Henry’s Fork River. “I don’t just do an average day of fishing—you can do that any day. I do an epic day of fishing. A 16-hour, 16-mile-long fishing trek from one end of the ranch to the other and back. This spectacular day of fishing is known as “The Henry’s Fork Marathon.”” Read more via Yeti.
- From classic Western destinations to the Ozarks of Arkansas, read about ideas for six backpacking trips that include great fishing in this article via The Clymb.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.