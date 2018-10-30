Tippets: Tie Baitfish Patterns with Loon Live, Lessons from Pyramid Lake
- The latest episode of Loon Live is a great intro to tying baitfish patterns, as well as a tutorial on a box-filling caddis pupa. Watch here.
- In this article, Aaron Smith writes about his trip to Pyramid Lake, providing plenty of great advice for other anglers planning a trip. “Pyramid Lake is one of the largest natural lakes in Nevada, with salty waters that are home to some truly impressive trout. The fishing methods can be as unusual as the rock formations that surround it, and its shores are often very gradual and speckled with ladders. It’s a unique place, that offers a unique reward.” Via Orvis.
