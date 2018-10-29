Tippets: Tips for Better Fishing Photos, Fishing Around Rocks and Logs
- From DSLR to Smartphone cameras, in this recent article Matteo Moretti outlines great tips and techniques for taking better fish and fishing photos. Via Postfly Box.
- In this excerpt from the Orvis Fly Fishing Learning Center, Tom Rosenbauer explains why fish can be found in front of rocks as often as they can behind. “So the next time you’re on the water casting to the slick behind a rock or tree, remind yourself to make some casts to the front side, as well. There’s usually a good cushion of deeper water there that makes a fine holding lie.” Via Orvis.
