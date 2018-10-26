In this short instructional film from Orvis, Conway Bowman demonstrates important techniques for fighting big fish from a boat with a fly rod. “It’s a lot more about your entire body than just your arms, and he shows a tip for keeping pressure on fish so that they are landed quickly and safely.”
Video Hatch: “Fighting big fish from a boat with a fly rod”
