Video Hatch: “Fighting big fish from a boat with a fly rod”

Posted on October 26, 2018 by Erin Block

In this short instructional film from Orvis, Conway Bowman demonstrates important techniques for fighting big fish from a boat with a fly rod. “It’s a lot more about your entire body than just your arms, and he shows a tip for keeping pressure on fish so that they are landed quickly and safely.”

