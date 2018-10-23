Tippets: One Fly Nymphing Rig, Tenkara Angler Fall Issue
- A two fly nymph rig can often be productive. But there are situations, writes Domenick Swentosky, when one fly is best. “Two nymphs often land in two different seams. The upper fly might land in a fast lane and the point fly in a slower one. And we may think our dead drift is solid. But on a short drift, neither of those flies ever gets a chance to settle into the seam and do its thing.” Via Troutbitten.
- The Fall 2018 issue of Tenkara Angler has been published. From essays on chasing cutthroat trout in Idaho to tactics, fly patterns and gear, read the issue online here.
