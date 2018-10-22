Tippets: Lefty’s Last Bass, Improving Casting Accuracy
- David Karczynski writes about fishing Wisconsin’s upper St. Croix river for smallmouth bass, and using a yellow popper from Lefty Kreh to catch one last bass for the great fishing legend. “After four days and countless fish our feet are pruned to the point of dissolving, our landing thumbs are mangled, and we have sand in every craw. In other words, perfection.” Via Outdoor Life.
- Casting accuracy at long distances in hard to achieve. In this lesson from Pete Kutzer, learn techniques to practice to increase your distance accuracy. “Pete points out that the keys are good tracking and timing in your casting stroke.”
