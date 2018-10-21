Tippets: Muskie Camp, Nymphing and Hook Sets
- David Karczynski writes about his muskie camp in Northern Wisconsin, outlining what he has learned and detailing tips for the angler looking for a muskie camp of their own. “By day, we ply the black water for muskies; by night, we drink whiskey under a dark sky. Sometimes, but not always, we smell like Esox.”
- “Nymphing is an art of the unseen,” writes Domenick Swentosky, “ and no matter the material attachments we add to the line for visual aid of a strike, trout take our flies without us knowing about it — probably way more often than we can imagine.” In light of this, set the hook at the end of every drift, he advises. Read more via Troutbitten.
