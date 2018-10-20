Tippets: Lifespan of Leaders and Tippet, Autumn Streamers and Droppers
- In a new Q&A series from Brian Flechsig of Mad River Outfitters, learn about the lifespan of leaders and tippet. “Flechsig’s answer is illuminating,” writes Phil Monahan, “it’s less about time and more about exposure to UV light. Keep your leader and tippet materials out of the sun, and you’ll get more out of them.”
- With dropping temperatures and snow falling across parts of the West, it’s time to shake up what’s in your fly box. In this video, Zeke Hersh and Tanner Smith of Trouts Fly Fishing float down the Colorado River and talk streamers and droppers for the month of October.
