Tippets: Stream Access, Fly Fishing for False Albacore
- Rob Parkins is the Public Waters Access Coordinator for Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. He is a recent guest on The Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast and talks about “how laws vary from state to state, how you can find access points, and dos and don’ts of fishing on both public and private lands.” Essential listening for any angler.
- Dan Zazworsky recently traveled to Cape Cod to chase False Albacore on the fly. He writes about the top five things he learned from the trip in this article via Postfly Box.
