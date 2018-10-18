News from Winston

From reviews of the new PURE rod series to new accessories for 2019, R.L. Winston announces what’s new at their headquarters in Twin Bridges, Montana.

Read more in the press release below.

NEWS FROM TWIN / OCTOBER 2018

Jeff Currier Tests the New Saltwater AIR on False Albacore

“False albacore are the perfect fly rod fish. They fight hard but not for too long like some of their larger cousins.

I’m extremely pleased with my new 9′ 8wt Saltwater Air. Once again Winston has set the bar. The new Saltwater Air handles the challenges of saltwater fly fishing yet maintains the traditional Winston feel allowing for effortless tireless seamless casting. I can’t wait to break out the rest of the rod series for more upcoming adventures!” You can read Jeff’s complete story on the Winston Blog.

Winston Pro – Staffer, Stig Vivelid-Nilssen, of Norway, Shares His New Winston PURE Video

“Say hi and thanks to everyone in Twin Bridges. I must say, this 9′ 4wt PURE is “me”. Totally in love from first swing. This will be my new “go to” rod on almost every trout fishing trip I guess.

I’ll make excuses all the time to bend this beauty.

And what a nymphing/shortline strobing upstream fishing pockets this is. I hate to say this: my favorite !!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zO9T-k-kiIQ&feature=youtu.be

Landon Mayer, Winston Pro Advisor, Discovers the New Winston PURE

“Fly fishing is a combination of many art forms. In this product the art of dry fly fishing comes together with the art of rod making to create the fly fishers equivalent of “Pure” satisfaction. Aptly named, Winston has delivered a true winner with this one.”

Landon Mayer

Florissant, CO

Lost Coast Outfitters Reviews the New Winston PURE

“The PURE is a really special, really sweet, really smooth new series of trout rods from Winston.”

It has a moderately fast action that is going to allow you to be extremely versatile on the trout stream… But where this rod really shows its soul is when you lengthen the leader, put on a small dry fly and start fishing to that rising trout in the evening and the low light.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Ez8RwBnDH0&feature=youtu.be

NEW ACCESSORIES FOR 2019 – WINSTON’S GOT YOU COVERED!



Three New Hats for 2019:

“Key West” Hat – $25 – Light color polyester performance fabric perfect for saltwater fishing.

Light color polyester performance fabric perfect for saltwater fishing. “Bamboo” Hat – $25 – Features vintage Winston Bamboo artwork.

Features vintage Winston Bamboo artwork. “Jefferson Hat” – $25 – Washed red or indigo twill with Winston oval logo.

New Winston Gear for 2019 includes:

“Big Hole” T-Shirts – $32 – Indigo / Premium Heather with oval Winston logo.

Indigo / Premium Heather with oval Winston logo. “Helping Fish Make Lousy Decisions” T-Shirt – $36 – Features Winston vintage fish artwork.

Features Winston vintage fish artwork. “Fire Hole” Vest – $69 – Charcoal Gray/Polyester Brushed Microfleece.

Charcoal Gray/Polyester Brushed Microfleece. “Madison” Hoodie – $32 – Forest Green with trout artwork.

Forest Green with trout artwork. “Big Sky” Sun Hoodie – $65 – Now available in light blue and indigo heather.

“After a lifetime of fly fishing and experience with nearly every fly reel made, I’ve finally settled on the best. The high-performance Bauer Fly Reels are the reel I trust for the rarest, most powerful fish from the most remote places on earth.” – Jeff Currier Global Fly Fishing

FACES OF WINSTON/BAUER – Meet Leslie Clark, Marketing

Leslie grew up north of Chicago and in the early 70s, moved to the wilds of Montana, where she met her husband and they raised their family. She started working at Winston 29 years ago in 1989, when her youngest started kindergarten.

Like many new employees at Winston, her first job at Winston was buffing reel seat fittings when Winston was still located in the old shop located behind the bank in Twin Bridges.

After a few months, she moved into the coating department where she worked for the next 10 years as department manager. Her favorite part of the job was hand inscribing the rods, though to see her current penmanship – you’d wonder what happened!

In 2000, she took a semester of computer 101 at the college in Dillon and moved to the front offices when there was an opening. In the last 18 years, her responsibilities have morphed from receptionist to marketing as well as assisting the customer service/sales staff. In her off hours, she enjoys travel and time with friends and family. For Leslie, the best parts of her job are working with her Winston family and working for such a world-renown company that is located in the small town of Twin Bridges, Montana.