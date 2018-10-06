Tippets: Dry Flies and Dead Drifting, “The Mod Case” Kickstarter
- Pudge Kleinkauf, author of Rookie No More: The Fly Fishing Novice Gets Guidance From A Pro, shares an excerpt from her book on Gink & Gasoline. Learn more here about dry fly fishing and the dead drift.
- A new modular travel case called “The Mod Case” is made from salvaged event tent fabric and is “a versatile, customizable bag carrier for small adventure gear,” including fly fishing. Learn more at their Kickstarter.
