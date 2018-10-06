Solarez has announced a program and contest to encourage anglers to explore the different types of flies that can be tied with Solarez UV Resins. The program will run from September 30, 2018 through April 1, 2019.

Solarez Announces UV Revolution World Tour and Contest

For Immediate Release September 26, 2019

On September 30, 2018 Solarez UV Flytying Resins, in partnership with Southern Trout and Southern Saltwater Magazines, Dr. Slick Fly Tying Tools and FlyTyer Magazine will launch The Solarez UV Revolution World Tour . Rock Concerts? NO. Instead, an awareness program exploring all of the different types of flies that can be tied with Solarez UV Resins.

The Solarez UV Revolution World Tour? It is a worlwide contest and social media tour directed at flytyers via social media to explore the unique uses of Solarez UV Resins to create exciting patterns in flytying. The Solarez worldwide Pro Team will provide examples and improved flies via Facebook Posts to encourage flytyers to share their creative in reply or unique posts. The program will run from September 30, 2018 through April 1, 2019.

REQUIREMENTS: Tyers will be required to post a photo of their fly with an accompanying Solarez UV Product and pattern ingredients for the fly on one of the five Solarez Facebook pages: North America, Europe, Australia, South Africa or New Zealand of their geographic home locations. (Posts that do not include the Solarez product with fly and pattern will be deleted immediately.)

Monthly Drawings: The top 5 contributors with the most FB ‘likes’ at the end of each month will receive an XL t-shirt and an additional 5 XL t-shirts will be awarded via a random drawing from those who posted likes. (Drawings will be held on last day of each month (October-March) and winners will be announced during the first week of the following month

The Final drawing will be held on April 1. TWO (2) GRAND PRIZES, will be randomly drawn from tyers who have submitted flies for the World Tour and all those who have provided likes.

Votes will only be collected for flies posted on Solarez FB pages. Contributor flies will be shared with Partner FB pages. Winners will be shared/posted on all Solarez FB pages.

Southern Trout and Southern Saltwater magazines will be featured Pro Team and contributor patterns in each issue from October 2018 through April 2019.

Flytyer Magazine will be highlighting random patterns throughout this tour program.

Dr. Slick Fly Tying Tools will be providing additional monthly drawing prizes.

Contacts:

Jim Krul, alcoif@aol.com

Bruce Corwin, brucec@corwincommunications.com