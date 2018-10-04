Tippets: Interview with Oliver White, Tenkara Ito Rod
- World traveler, angler, and owner of Abaco Lodge, Oliver White sits down with April Vokey on her podcast, “Anchored,” to talk about his amazing career in fly fishing. Listen here.
- Justin Housman writes about Tenkara USA’s Ito rod in this article via Adventure Journal. Extending to a maximum of 14 feet 7 inches, “A rod this long takes some practice to get right, but once you do, it’s addictive. I haven’t used a regular rod with a reel in months since I’ve received the Ito. It’s that fun and that simple.”
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.