Tippets: Design and Fly Fishing, Gear Rentals
- Johnny Ewald writes about the correlation between fly fishing and graphic design in this article via The Great Falls Tribune. “There are parallels between fly fishing and graphic design that help me better understand each subject. And when you apply certain principles that are proven to be successful in each field, you begin to realize how similar and harmonious fly fishing and graphic design really are.”
- From campers and rafts to trucks and trailers, Jessica DeLorenzo writes about renting the gear you need for fly fishing Montana in this article via Gear Junkie.
