Tippets: Multi-purpose Flies, Fly Fishing Photography Tips

- “When fish are active and not dialed in on any one insect, going with flies that can be fished using several methods can increase your catch rate,” writes Chris Hunt. Read about some of the best multi-purpose flies to have in your box in this article via Hatch Magazine.
- Fly fishing takes you to beautiful places, and in this recent article, Benjamin Kraushaar outlines nine tips for taking better photos while out on the water. “Whether you’re fishing for cutthroat in an alpine lake surrounded by dramatic cirques or stalking carp in a lowland prairie, there’s always a beautiful moment worthy of a photograph.” Via Gear Junkie.
