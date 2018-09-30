Tippets: Life of an Alaskan Guide, Fly Tying 101
- In the most recent episode of “The Drakecast,” Elliott Adler presents the story of “A Day in the Life of an Alaskan Fishing Guide.” “Every year, millions of Alaskan fish make their way back from the ocean to their natal streams,” writes Adler. “Hot on their tails are tens of thousands of anglers looking to capture that perfect obituary photo with the catch of a lifetime. This is the story of a couple guides who had the pleasure of taking those photos.”
- Tying your own flies can improve your understanding of entomology as well as improve your success on the water by giving you the ability to craft flies for your specific needs and fishing conditions. In this article by Dan Zazworsky, learn the tools you need at a beginner tying desk. Via Postfly Box.
