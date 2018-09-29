Tippets: Fall Fishing in the Highcountry, Unbuttoning Snags
- There’s still a short window of time to take the opportunity of fishing high altitude lakes and streams. “Early October can be a great time to head to the high country to get in some fishing before winter gates close and the rivers and lakes freeze,” writes Alice Tesar, “Exploring new water shouldn’t end because summer is over. Fall fishing in the high country can produce some of the feistiest and color-rich browns and brookies you see all year.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
- When fishing nymphs, getting snags is inevitable. In this short article, Domenick Swentosky writes about tricks for unbuttoning snags without breaking off the line. “The next time you trout-set on a stick-fish, don’t drive the hook home with another hard pull. Change the angle and pull from the backside.” Via Troutbitten.
