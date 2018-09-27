In this recent segment, BBC’s “The One Show” looks at the devastating effects of an explosion in sea lice parasites at the Vacasay open-cage salmon feedlot in Lewis, Scotland. The story from photographer and journalist Corin Smith “is being widely reported as watershed moment in the campaign to expose the welfare issues and environmental impacts of international salmon feedlots operating in Scotland’s wild places.”
Video Hatch: “Scottish Salmon Disaster”
