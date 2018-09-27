Tippets: Camo Waders Review, Tactics for Fall Streamers

  • Can camouflage improve success on the water? Kirk Deeter asks the questions in this recent post about the new camo waders from Simms. “I was a loud Hawaiian shirt-wearing guy right up until I took a trip to New Zealand,” he writes, “where the guides made me unscrew the tractor bars on my wading boots, insisted I used muted fly lines and wore drab olive shirts. They believe it matters, so I started to also.” Via Angling Trade.
  • Fall is a streamer season, and in this article Jess McGlothlin writes about flies and techniques for getting the most out of the season. Via Gear Junkie.
