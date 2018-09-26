Tippets: Conservation Allies, Natural Disasters and Fly Fishing
- Yvon Chouinard of Patagonia and Kenton Carruth of First Lite “are two very different business owners with very different customer bases, but as the fight for our federal public lands intensifies, they’ve come together for the sake of American hunters, anglers, and our sporting heritage.” Read more from Hal Herring via Field & Stream.
- The most recent episode of “The DrakeCast” looks at several recent natural disasters, wildfires and hurricanes, and how they impact fisheries and angling opportunities. “This episode is an amalgamation of two stories; an older tale that you may have already heard, and a newer narrative that is still developing. Both areas of the country covered in this episode could use your help.”
