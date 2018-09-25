Tippets: Guitar Strings and Fly Lines, Fall Fly Fishing Essentials
- Mike Sepelak writes about the meeting of his two passions, music and fly fishing, in a recent essay via Hatch Magazine. After breaking a guitar string, “Once the nylon set couldn’t be found, my eyes fell on the carefully stacked boxes of fly lines.” Read the rest of the story here.
- While shorter days may limit time on the water, in this article, Matteo Moretti outlines four essentials for fall fly fishing success. Via Postfly Box.
