New frames from Costa combine classic West Coast style and place names with optimal performance. The new frame styles include the Half Moon, Rincon and Remora.

Read more in the press release below.

Costa’s New Half Moon, Rincon and Remora Frames Incorporate Classic West Coast Style with Optimal Performance

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – September 18, 2018 – Evoking the spirit of the ocean and integrating West Coast style cues, Costa Sunglasses’® newest frame styles include the Half Moon, Rincon and Remora. These new frames don’t skimp on the performance features Costa is known for, and come in a wide array of colors and lens options.

Half Moon channels the inner Maverick in all of us, featuring straight temples and double-cut textures. This new style offers a sporty, stylish look that goes seamlessly from the water to dinner on the beach. Its large fit includes Integrated Spring Hinges that provide outstanding function and comfort with classic aesthetics. The inset Hydrolite® nose and temple pads prevent slippage for all-day hard core use. Half Moon is available in five frame colorways with multiple lens color options in either 580 glass or polycarbonate lenses.

Like the California point break it was named for, the Rincon has a classic West Coast straight bridge, wrapping style lines and edgy curved temples. The extra-large frame and sharp angles reflect the right point break and the hard-charging surfers who champion the sport. Rincon’s spring hinges and Hydrolite nose and temple pads make it the perfect option for outdoor enthusiasts on-the-go. Rincon is available in six frame color options, and comes in five of Costa’s 580 lens colors in either glass or polycarbonate.

Remora is a medium-sized frame named after a small fish that hitchhikes on some of the most voracious sharks in the ocean. This lightweight frame also features Costa’s Hydrolite nose and temple pads so it won’t slip. Integral pin hinges provide assisted action when opening and closing the temple. Remora is available in five frame colorways, including Tiger Shark and Shiny Tortoise available with Costa’s 580 glass or polycarbonate lenses. All other colors are available with various polycarbonate lens combinations including gray, blue mirror and gray silver mirror.

“Our West Coast anglers and water enthusiasts played a big role in the inspiration for our newest frame styles and colors,” said John Sanchez, vice president of product design for Costa. “They’ve got great style and we make great sunglasses. So, we combined these on-trend designs with Costa’s patented lens technology and performance features to make the best, clearest and most stylish sunglasses available today.”Each of the three new styles are durable and lightweight, and are constructed with Costa’s environmentally friendly bio-resin, which holds up under the harshest conditions. The new styles feature Costa’s 580® color-enhancing lens technology, which provides 100 percent UV protection and polarization,

delivering the clearest lenses on the planet. Available in both polycarbonate and scratch-resistant Lightwave® glass, Costa’s 580 lenses selectively filter out harsh yellow light for superior contrast and definition while absorbing high-energy blue light to cut haze and enhance sharpness.

The new styles range in price from $159 to $279, based on frame style, color and lens selection. For more information on the new frames and Costa’s full line of performance sunglasses, visit www.costadelmar.com.

About Costa

As the leading manufacturer of the world’s clearest polarized performance sunglasses, Costa offers superior lens technology and unparalleled fit and durability. Still handcrafted today in Florida, Costa has created the highest quality, best performing sunglasses and prescription sunglasses (Rx) for outdoor enthusiasts since 1983. Born on the water, Costa works hard to protect the waters it calls home. Through programs like its Kick Plastic campaign, where the brand seeks to raise awareness about the growing plastic pollution problem threatening oceans worldwide, to serving as a long-term partner to shark research organization OCEARCH, Costa encourages people to help protect the Earth’s natural resources in any way they can. Find out more on Costa’s website and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter at @CostaSunglasses.

Media Contacts:

Heather Miller, (864) 607-7922, heatherm@gunpowderinc.com

Carie Breunig, (414) 412-9155, carieb@gunpowderinc.com