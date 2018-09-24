Tippets: Making Tenkara Leaders, Hatch Magazine Barracuda Tournament
- Jason Klass draws from a diverse background of fishing styles to create his tenkara leader. “My tenkara line formula is simple, easy to remember, and easy to make with just two blood knots,” he explains. “It’s also very cost effective–you can tie many lines with just one spool of each diameter.” Read more and watch his video tutorial via Tenkara Talk.
- The Hatch Magazine Inaugural Barracuda Tournament will be held Dec. 30, 2018-Jan 5, 2019 at Bair’s Lodge on Andros Island, The Bahamas. The tournament will help to raise money for the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust. There are spots for 10 anglers and they will fill up fast, so check out Hatch Magazine for more information.
