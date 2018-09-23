Tippets: DIY First Aid Kit, Catch and Release Best Practices
- A well-stocked first-aid kit is an essential for anglers spending time in remote areas. In this article, Emily Reed writes about the how-tos of DIT kits: “ building out your own kit allows you to tailor the contents to whatever activity you’re embarking on and ditch items you probably won’t use,” Reed advises. Via Outside Online.
- On the most recent episode of the Orvis Fly Fishing podcast, Sascha Clark Danylchuk, science adviser for KeepEmWet Fishing, joins Tom Rosenbauer to talk about catch and release techniques. Listen here.
