Tippets: Strategies for Small Streams, Tying Jason’s Hopper
- In this two-part series, Elliot Barnes from Bow River Troutfitters in Calgary, Alberta, outlines tips and techniques for fishing small streams. From why featureless water can still hold trout, to high-sticking to achieve a drag free drift. Learn more here.
- Perfect for late-season topwater fishing when grasshoppers are plentiful, learn how to tie and fish Jason’s Hopper. “Unlike more realistic patterns like Dave’s Hopper, mine is decidedly impressionistic,” explains Jason Klass. “It’s a blue-collar quick and easy tie that will cover a lot of water and hold up against the most savage attacks.”
