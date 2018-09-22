Globalstar has announced the release of SPOT X, “a 2-way satellite messenging device which combines proven S.O.S. emergency notification technology with new text messaging functionality.”
NEW SPOT X 2-way Satellite Messenger
From Globalstar:
In May, SPOT released its newest product SPOT X, a 2-way satellite messenging device which combines proven S.O.S. emergency notification technology with new text messaging funcationality for saftey and peace of mind regardelss of cellular.
Key Features of SPOT X:
SPOT X is ruggedized, lightweight and easy-to-use with an illuminated QWERTY key board, 2.7” backlit display, U.S. mobile number, rechargeable Lithium battery and dust and waterproof rated hardware (IP67).
- 2-Way Satellite Messaging: Send and receive messages and short emails with family, friends or colleagues beyond cellular.
- S.O.S.: Emergency notification and direct 2-way message communication with 24/7 Search and Rescue services through the GEOS International Emergency Response Coordination Center in the event of a life-threatening emergency.
- GPS Tracking: Waypoints tracked via Google Maps™ at intervals of 2.5, 5, 10, 30 or 60 minutes.
- Check In: Users can letcontacts know they are “OK” with the push of a single button.
- Navigation: Built-in compass and programmable waypoints.
- Keyboard: Easy to use illuminated QWERTY keyboard that is usable in any light setting.
- Battery Life: SPOT X has a rechargeable battery averaging a battery life of 10 days when tracking in tracking 10 minute intervals.