New SPOT X 2-way Satellite Messenger

Posted on September 22, 2018 by Erin Block

Globalstar has announced the release of SPOT X, “a 2-way satellite messenging device which combines proven S.O.S. emergency notification technology with new text messaging functionality.”

Read more in the press release below.

From Globalstar:

In May, SPOT released its newest product SPOT X, a 2-way satellite messenging device which combines proven S.O.S. emergency notification technology with new text messaging funcationality for saftey and peace of mind regardelss of cellular.

Key Features of SPOT X:

SPOT X is ruggedized, lightweight and easy-to-use with an illuminated QWERTY key board, 2.7” backlit  display, U.S. mobile number, rechargeable Lithium battery and dust and waterproof rated hardware (IP67).

  •  2-Way Satellite Messaging: Send and receive messages and short emails with family, friends or colleagues beyond cellular.
  •  S.O.S.: Emergency notification and direct 2-way message communication with 24/7 Search and Rescue services through the GEOS International Emergency Response Coordination Center in the event of a life-threatening emergency.
  •  GPS Tracking: Waypoints tracked via Google Maps™ at intervals of 2.5, 5, 10, 30 or 60 minutes.
  •  Check In: Users can letcontacts know they are “OK” with the push of a single button.
  •  Navigation: Built-in compass and programmable waypoints.
  •  Keyboard:  Easy to use illuminated QWERTY keyboard that is usable in any light setting.
  •  Battery Life:  SPOT X has a rechargeable battery averaging a battery life of 10 days when tracking in tracking 10 minute intervals.
