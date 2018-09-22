Globalstar has announced the release of SPOT X, “a 2-way satellite messenging device which combines proven S.O.S. emergency notification technology with new text messaging functionality.”

Read more in the press release below.

NEW SPOT X 2-way Satellite Messenger

From Globalstar:

In May, SPOT released its newest product SPOT X, a 2-way satellite messenging device which combines proven S.O.S. emergency notification technology with new text messaging funcationality for saftey and peace of mind regardelss of cellular.

Key Features of SPOT X:

SPOT X is ruggedized, lightweight and easy-to-use with an illuminated QWERTY key board, 2.7” backlit display, U.S. mobile number, rechargeable Lithium battery and dust and waterproof rated hardware (IP67).