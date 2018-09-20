YETI is celebrating the ten year anniversary of its iconic Tundra cooler with a multi-stop film tour. “YETI will be hitting cities across the nation, showcasing a selection of YETI Presents films, appearances from brand ambassadors, and raffles with exclusive YETI prizes.”

YETI Celebrates Ten Years of Tundra with Multi-Stop Film Tour

Tour Stops Include: CO, UT, CA, TN, GA, IL, MA, VA, FL, and TX

YETI is celebrating the ten year anniversary of its iconic Tundra cooler with a multi-stop film tour. This fall, YETI will be hitting cities across the nation, showcasing a selection of YETI Presents films, appearances from brand ambassadors, and raffles with exclusive YETI prizes.

It all started in 2008, when YETI founders and brothers, Roy and Ryan Seiders, debuted the Tundra — a never-before-seen cooler born out of frustration. They were tired of handles breaking apart, latches snapping off, and lids caving in year after year. So, they decided to create a solution — to engineer a cooler that was strong enough to double as a casting platform, packed with powerful insulation to keep ice for days, and tough enough to be dropped out of a truck, dragged through the backcountry, withstand any weather, and still be game for more.

“We’re proud to be celebrating ten incredible years of the Tundra,” says YETI CEO, Matt Reintjes. “For the past decade, the Tundra has paved the way for all YETI products—rugged, dependable, built to last—and has become a trustworthy companion. As we hit the road this fall, our team is excited and honored to share stories from the wild, both new and old, with the YETI community across the nation.”

Kicking off in Denver, CO and wrapping in the brand’s hometown of Austin, TX, all proceeds of The Tundra Tour will support local non-profit organizations that share YETI’s love for the outdoors.

10 Years of Tundra Tour:

Denver, CO | September 06 | The Ogden | 7:00pm MT| Benefiting Trout Unlimited

Salt Lake City, UT | September 13 | The Depot | 7:00pm MT| Benefiting Backcountry Hunters & Anglers

Redwood City, CA | September 19 | Fox Theatre | 7:30pm PT| Benefiting Save the Waves

Santa Ana, CA | September 20 | The Yost | 7:30pm PT| Benefiting Surfrider Foundation

Nashville, TN | September 26 | Marathon Music Works | 7:30pm CT| Benefiting Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Atlanta, GA | September 28 | Buckhead Theatre | 8:00pm ET| Benefiting CCA Atlanta & Ducks Unlimited

Chicago, IL | October 03 | Thalia Hall | 7:30pm CT| Benefiting American Rivers

Somerville, MA | October 10 | Somerville Theater | 7:30pm ET| Benefiting Stripers Forever

Arlington, VA | October 11 | Arlington Drafthouse | 7:00pm ET| Benefiting Teddy Roosevelt Conservation Partnership

Orlando, FL | October 18 | Plaza Live | 7:30pm ET| Benefiting Captains for Clean Water

Austin, TX | November 14 | ACL Live | 7:00pm CT | Benefiting Texas Parks & Wildlife

Purchase tickets to an event near you: yeti.com/the-tundra-tour

General admission tickets include a free drink token and a custom YETI 18oz Rambler Bottle. VIP tickets include a free drink token, a custom YETI 18oz Rambler Bottle, a YETI hat, and an event poster.

Even if you can’t make it to one of the tour stops, don’t sweat it. YETI fans can enter the #10YearsCold sweepstakes for the chance to win a VIP trip to Austin, TX. You and a friend could be attending the final stop of the Ten Years of Tundra Film Tour. No purchase necessary, sweepstakes began 8/7 and close on 9/30. The winner will be selected at random. The grand prize also includes a Limited Edition Tundra 45 Cooler and $500 towards a YETI.com purchase. You and your Tundra have had a lot of memorable adventures together…it’s time to celebrate.

For more information about YETI’s Tundra Tour and the #10YearsCold sweepstakes, please visit yeti.com/the-tundra-tour.