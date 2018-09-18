Tippets: Take Better Fish Portraits, Interview with Author Stephen Sautner
- Most anglers want to remember remarkable fish in some way, often through a photo. And “if you consider the safety of the fish first, then think about taking a portrait of your fish while it remains in the water or close to the water. For this reason, I am going to share a few tips on how to properly execute this style of photo.” Learn more on how to take better fish portraits in this article by Darcy Toner and Timbre Pringle of Faceless Fly Fishing Media. Via Orvis.
- Mark McGlothlin interviews author Stephen Sautner in this two part conversation on ChiWulff. Sautner’s most recent book is A Cast in the Woods: A Story of Fly Fishing, Fracking, and Floods in the Heart of Trout Country. Read part one here, and part two here.
