The Tightlined Slam tournament will take place at Wilson Cove Marina in Norwalk, CT, Sept. 28, 29 and 30. Tournament proceeds will go to benefit the Marine Fish Conservation Network.

Read more in the press release below.

Tightlined Slam Rocks!

Western Long Island Sound fishing tournament supports marine conservation

The first Tightlined Slam tournament to benefit the Marine Fish Conservation Network occurs at Wilson Cove Marina in Norwalk, CT, Sept. 28, 29 and 30. This is a catch-and-release only tournament, with proceeds going to the Marine Fish Conservation Network (“Network”), a coalition of commercial and recreational fishing associations, regional and national conservation groups, aquaria, and marine science organizations committed to sustaining fish populations, healthy marine ecosystems and fishing communities.

“Given the pressures fisheries around the world are facing, it is critical that the right organizations receive the support they need to shape policies that protect our resources and provide access to the fish and wildlife we all pursue and enjoy, not only for today, but for generations to come,” says Taylor Ingraham, the tournament’s organizer.

Anglers will compete in nine categories on both a team and individual basis, targeting striped bass, bluefish, false albacore and bonito. The Slam will contribute proceeds directly to conservation while also awarding cash prizes to top anglers in each category.

“The majority of cash-prize tournaments still follow that catch-and-kill format, and most catch and release tournaments do not provide cash and gear prizes to attract enough anglers to make them as competitive as they could be,” says Ingraham. “The Tightlined Slam aims to combine the best of both worlds, with prize packages for top anglers in a catch-and-release format, all while donating the tournament’s proceeds to conservation.”

This is the first time a fishing tournament has offered to contribute proceeds to the Network.

“Taylor and the Tightlined Slam team recognize the importance of science-based fisheries management to the long-term success of this sport, and we are grateful they have chosen this tournament to support the Network’s mission to achieve healthy oceans and productive fisheries,” said Rob Vandermark, the Network’s executive director. “We will use these resources to continue our work with the recreational fishing sector to ensure there are fishing opportunities now and in the future.”

Tournament organizers will hold a Captains’ Meeting on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m., where they will cover the rules and provide beer and pizza. Fishing will run from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 29 and again from 5 a.m. to noon Sept. 30.

Following the fishing, there will be an Awards Ceremony and party Sunday, Sept. 30, from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Wilson Cove Marina in Norwalk, CT. The party will include the presentation of awards to the tournament winners, cornhole (bean-bag throwing) competition, a raffle of items provided by sponsors, and other fun stuff. Tournament participants and non-participants alike are welcomed to join the party.

Current sponsors include, in alphabetical order, Al Gag’s Lures, All Seasons Marine Works, The Angling Company, The Bait Shop, Inc., The Boatworks, Inc., Cheeky Fishing, Colton Fly, The Compleat Angler, Copps Island Oysters, The Darien Sport Shop, Devlin Fishing, The Dock Shop, Fisherman’s World, Golden Glare Charters, Grand Prix New York Racing, Gravity Tackle, Hudson Sutler, Inner Light Wellness, Innis & Gunn Brewery, Mike’s Organic Delivery, Montauk Distilling Co., Moosehead Breweries, One More Cast Charters, Salty Sea Tee, Seigler Fishing reels, Stream2Sea, Tail Flyfishing Magazine, USBeverage, Van Staal, Vineyard Vines and Wingo Outdoors.

“The Slam” welcomes additional sponsors to donate items for the captain’s bags or raffle items. If anyone has offers or suggestions or wants more information, contact Taylor at tayloringraham@tightlined.com.

The Tightlined Slam will be a great time both on and off the water. Anyone interested in fishing or putting a team together can get the details on the Registration page. Non-participants are invited to come out and support the event. For more details, visit the Awards Ceremony page.

Contact:

Taylor Ingraham

Tightlined Slam

203 856 9750

tayloringraham@tightlined.com