- Whip finishers are one of the most common tools at a tying bench, and they can also be one of the most intimidating to use for beginners. In this post, Jason Klass demonstrates techniques for properly and efficiently using a whip finish tool. Via Tenkara Talk.
- From rod action and hook set, to reading water and landing location, Matthew Reilly writes about five tips for fighting big fish in a recent article via Hatch Magazine. “Often, an angler goes to great lengths to hook a big, wary fish,” writes Reilly, “only to be caught unprepared when the fish executes evasive maneuvers.”
Tippets: How to Whip Finish, Fighting Big Fish
