RIO Products has announced the new ConnectCore Metered Shooting Line. The line features a short front taper and color change every 10 feet to easily gauge length of each cast.

Read more in the press release below.

RIO Delivers Two-Handed Anglers its ConnectCore Metered Shooting Line

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (September 4, 2018) – RIO continues to provide anglers with the exact tools needed to fish in the most efficient and effective manner, and that is certainly true with its new ConnectCore Metered Shooting Line.

The ConnectCore Metered Shooting Line affords longer casts, greater hookups and a higher landing ratio all while allowing anglers to better gauge casting distance. The line features RIO’s RangeFinder system with a color change every 10 feet to easily gauge how far each cast is. In addition, the RangeFinder color markings allow anglers to hook, play and land a fish, and then return to the exact same length of line they were fishing before they hooked the fish.

Another new feature on this shooting line is a short front taper that is matched to the appropriate sized shooting heads for the shooting line size, ensuring maximum stability, distance, and flight time.

Built on RIO’s ConnectCore, this line has ultra-low stretch for penetrating hook sets and for complete control when fighting a fish, and it is built with large loops on both ends for quick, easy rigging. The shooting line comes in four sizes; from 0.026” in orange and gray, 0.032” in orange and green, 0.037” in orange and blue, and 0.042” in orange and yellow color combinations. It retails for $59.99 and can be found at any RIO dealer. Watch here for more information.

About RIO Products:

RIO is a pioneer in developing fly lines, leaders and tippet material to enhance fly fishing experiences across the globe. Offering premium fly lines for both freshwater and saltwater fishing applications, RIO consistently utilizes field experience and scientific testing to create the best products on the market for anglers. Founded 20 years ago in the mountains of Idaho, RIO continues to develop innovative products, design revolutionary tapers and refine performance-driven fly line technologies. For more information about RIO Products, please visit www.rioproducts.com. Connect with us through Facebook, Instagram, and Vimeo.