- A recent essay by David James Duncan addresses the plight of wild salmon in the Columbia/Snake river system. The essay was adapted from the author’s talk to representatives of 15 Native American Tribes and First Nations at “One River, Ethics Matter – the 5th annual international ethics conference on the past and future of the Columbia River” in Missoula, Mont. Read “Hearts Like the Mountains via Columbia Rediviva.
- In this recent article, Jono Wilson, lead fisheries scientist for The Nature Conservancy in California, writes about new ways of managing fisheries in the face of climate change: “Through co-management approaches backed by clear performance requirements, new technologies, and experimentation in fisheries management, I am hopeful that we can address the challenges of a changing climate, and maintain healthy, sustainable fisheries.”
- In Florida, a third species of algae fueled by decomposing fish is blooming in Southwest Florida waters. Rick Bartleson, a water quality scientist for the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, explains: “this new type of algae can be harmful though not toxic to the ecosystem because it keeps light from reaching seagrasses and causes oxygen levels to shrink.” Via News Press.
Tippets: Columbia and Snake River Salmon, Fisheries and Climate Change, Florida Faces New Algal Bloom
