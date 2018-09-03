Tippets: Break Point, Beginner Knots
- In this recent post, David Goodrich writes about the “break point” in fly patterns, what it is and how to incorporate it into your own patters. “The more forward the break point, the more lateral motion the fly will have. The more rear, more subtle motion. The harder a break point, the sharper the flex and more loss in momentum. The softer the break point, the more momentum can be maintained.” Via Backcountry Fish Nerd.
- For a new angler the amount of knots can be overwhelming. But in this short instructional video, Dave Lovell of Trouts Fly Fishing demonstrates two essential knots for anyone new to fly fishing.
