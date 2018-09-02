Tippets: Podcast with Author Kirk Wallace Johnson, Fall Flies for Montana
- Zach Matthews welcomes Kirk Wallace Johnson to the most recent episode of his podcast “The Itinerant Angler.” Johnson is the author of The Feather Thief, a new book about “‘Edwin Rist–a trained American flautist who stole a million dollars worth of rare birds to sell to fly tyers desperate to evade international restrictions on the sale of threatened and endangered species.” Listen here.
- From classic topwater patterns such as parachute BWOs and orange stimulators, to the well-known pheasant tail and prince nymph, John Herzer of Blackfoot River Outfitters writes about the top 10 flies to have in your box this fall on Montana rivers. Via Orvis.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.