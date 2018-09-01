Tippets: What to Pack for Mountain Trout, Learning from Refusals
- While colder weather is close on summer’s heels in the highcountry, there is still ample opportunity to fly fish for trout in high altitude lakes and streams. In this post, Matteo Moretto writes about what he carries in his daypack for chasing mountain trout. Via Postfly Box.
- You learn things with every fish you catch, but you may learn even more from those you miss. Jason Randall writes about learning from rejection in this article via American Angler.
